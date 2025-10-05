The perfect cozy dish for Sukkot. Goes well with rice, quinoa, farro, or the grain of your choice.
Meatball Ingredients
- 2 lb ground chicken (1 kg)
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 ½ cups loosely packed parsley leaves
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup plain bread crumbs
- ¼ cup neutral oil
For the Sauce
- 2 medium onions, thinly sliced in half-rounds
- 2 leeks, light green and whites parts only, cleaned and thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 ½ cups water
- Optional: 2 tbsp honey or date syrup
Directions
- Mix the ground chicken with the rest of the meatball ingredients.
- Roll into evenly-sized patties. If the mixture sticks to your hands, wet them before rolling (and continue wetting between every couple of meatballs).
- Heat oil in a wide and deep skillet. Brown meatballs on each side for 2-3 minutes, until a golden crust forms. Remove and set aside.
- Into the same pan, add the thinly sliced onions and leeks (add the olive oil if there isn’t enough oil left from frying the meatballs). Saute on medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Add the water and spices, (and honey or date syrup if using). Bring to a boil.
- Return meatballs to the pan, cover, and simmer for 10-20 minutes, until cooked through.
- Serve with rice.
Yields: 16-20 meatballs
