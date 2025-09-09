Tomato-Garlic confit with fresh challah is one of the most delicious foods in existence, and here I’ve leveled it up for Rosh Hashanah by adding in some of the symbolic foods we eat on the holiday: Leeks, dates, and pomegranate molasses.
Make it with the traditional round challah that symbolizes the cycle of life or with the challah of your choice: Whole wheat challah, spelt challah, gluten-free challah, egg-free challah, or water challah if you prefer it unsweet.
Looking for more recipes that incorporate the Rosh Hashanah simanim?
Try these:
- Crunchy carrot and apple slaw
- Simanim rice pilaf
- Tzimmes-smothered chicken
- Beef and carrot tzimmes
- Soft and sticky leeks
- Marinated beets
- Honey-mustard salmon with pomegranate salsa
- And, of course, the ultimate honey cake
Now back to this addictive confit ...
Ingredients
- Handful of whole garlic cloves
- 2 leeks, white and light green part only, sliced into rounds
- 5-6 dates, roughly chopped
- Handful of olives
- Handful of grape tomatoes
- Olive oil (enough to cover ingredients)
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- Salt to taste
- Pomegranate molasses, for drizzling (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- In a glass baking dish, combine the garlic, leeks, dates, olives, and grape tomatoes.
- Pour olive oil over the ingredients until mostly covered.
- Bake uncovered for 1 hour, until everything becomes soft and tender.
- Remove from oven and immediately add the rosemary sprigs.
- Season with salt, and, if desired, drizzle with pomegranate molasses for extra sweetness and symbolic meaning.
- Serve warm or at room temperature, with warm challah for dipping. You can also drizzle it over roasted vegetables or chicken.
- Note: Save the oil! If you’ve eaten all the pieces but still have oil left over, don’t discard. Use it in your cooking, or your salad dressings — it’s bursting with flavor.
