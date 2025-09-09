Tomato-Garlic confit with fresh challah is one of the most delicious foods in existence, and here I’ve leveled it up for Rosh Hashanah by adding in some of the symbolic foods we eat on the holiday: Leeks, dates, and pomegranate molasses.

Make it with the traditional round challah that symbolizes the cycle of life or with the challah of your choice: Whole wheat challah, spelt challah, gluten-free challah, egg-free challah, or water challah if you prefer it unsweet.

Looking for more recipes that incorporate the Rosh Hashanah simanim?

Try these:

Now back to this addictive confit ...