Yapchik is a slow-cooked potato kugel with a layer of meat inside, often served for Shabbat lunch. It’s a great alternative to cholent, especially on Pesach when barley is chametz and beans are kitniyot and therefore not eaten by Ashkenazi Jews for the duration of the holiday.

The meat falls apart as it cooks, the kugel develops a rich brown color and taste from cooking overnight, and the end result is more of a scoopable stew than a sliceable kugel.