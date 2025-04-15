Passover brownies can be difficult to cut—often they’re an “eat by the spoon” consistency. Those can be delicious too, but if you’re looking for something you can cut and plate, this will give you that.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- ¾ cup oil
- 3 eggs
- ¾ cup potato starch
- ⅔ cup cocoa powder
- ⅛ tsp salt
- Optional: Handful of chocolate chips
Directions
NOTE: You can make this recipe with a spoon and a bowl. No mixer needed.
- Mix the oil and sugar together.
- Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each until well incorporated.
- Sift in potato starch, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix until combined.
- Optional: Add in some chocolate chips (or nuts, or both).
- Pour into a 9x9 baking pan lined with parchment paper.
- Bake at 340°F (170°C) for approximately 40 minutes (until a knife or toothpick comes out with some crumbs but not wet batter). Timing also varies depending on what kind of baking dish you use (disposable foil pans take notably longer).
- Wait for the brownies to cool completely before cutting into squares. Store in an airtight container or zip-top bag. Freezes well.
Yields: 12-16 brownies, depending how you cut them
