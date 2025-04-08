The Chabad custom is to use minimal prepared ingredients on Passover, so many do not buy spices other than salt. Chabad custom is also to use only peeled fruit and vegetables on Passover, but if prepared before the holiday, they may be used unpeeled.

I’ve used Thai bird’s eye chilis here, but other varieties work too, like habanero, cayenne, or a blend. Choose based on availability and your preferred flavor and spice level. Be careful to wear gloves when handling the chilis.

Note: You can use the same method I’ve used here to make other spices, like onion powder, parsley, etc. You will just need to adjust the timing. Thinner items will dry out quicker.