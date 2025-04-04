Falshe fish, lit. “false fish,” is mock gefilte fish made with ground chicken instead of fish. For many Jews of Hungarian descent, falshe fish is a dear and long-held Passover tradition. It harkens back to a time when fish was stored and transported in alcohol for preservation purposes, rendering it chametz and unable to be used for Passover. Getting creative, they came up with a faux version using ground chicken, but seasoning and cooking it exactly like gefilte fish. Although fish is no longer stored in alcohol, falshe fish has retained its place on many a Passover table.

One important thing to remember is that even though it may look and taste like gefilte fish, you have actually eaten chicken and need to be careful to wait the appropriate amount of time before eating dairy.