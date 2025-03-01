With the current egg shortages and rising prices, we’re all looking for alternatives. This recipe is your traditional sweet, fluffy, challah without any compromise in taste despite being egg-free.

If you prefer, you can try making “water challah,” which is lighter, less dense, and not at all sweet—typically made with no eggs or sweetener at all.

Keep in mind that to do the mitzvah of separating challah, you need to use a significant amount of flour. This recipe only makes 2-3 loaves, so it is not enough. You can multiply this recipe by three, and then you will be able to say the blessing and do the mitzvah.