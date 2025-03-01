With the current egg shortages and rising prices, we’re all looking for alternatives. This recipe is your traditional sweet, fluffy, challah without any compromise in taste despite being egg-free.
If you prefer, you can try making “water challah,” which is lighter, less dense, and not at all sweet—typically made with no eggs or sweetener at all.
Keep in mind that to do the mitzvah of separating challah, you need to use a significant amount of flour. This recipe only makes 2-3 loaves, so it is not enough. You can multiply this recipe by three, and then you will be able to say the blessing and do the mitzvah.
Step 1:
- 2 tbsp. (18 grams) dry yeast
- 1 tbsp. (12 grams) sugar
- 1 cup (200 grams) warm water
Place the yeast, sugar, and warm water in a small bowl. Set aside for 10 minutes. Mixture should swell and thicken. If it does not, try again with new yeast.
Step 2:
- ½ cup (110 grams) sugar
- ½ cup (85 grams) oil
- ½ tbsp. (5 grams) kosher salt
- 1 cup (200 grams) warm water
- 5-6 cups all-purpose flour
- Pour the oil, sugar, salt, and warm water into a large bowl. Add the yeast mixture and whisk gently. Add the first three cups of flour. Mix until a loose batter forms. Add the remaining flour one cup at a time until dough comes together in a soft, but not too sticky ball.
- Tip the dough out onto a tabletop or kitchen counter and knead for 5-10 minutes. Return to bowl, cover with a damp cloth or saran wrap, and put in a warm place to rise until doubled in size (typically 1-2 hours).
- [If you want to do the mitzvah of separating challah, you will need to multiply this recipe by three. This would be the point at which you would separate a piece and say the blessing.]
Step 3:
- 2 tbsp honey or maple syrup
- 2 tbsp. vanilla extract
- OR 1 egg, beaten
- Optional: Sesame seeds
- Divide the dough into 2-3 equal pieces. Each piece will become one challah.
- You can braid the challah, or use a shortcut “hack” like I did. I divided each piece of dough into 6-7 smaller pieces, rolled them into balls, and placed them into the loaf pans. Once baked, it will look pretty similar to a braided loaf. NOTE: If you braid your challahs, you do not need to use a loaf pan. You can bake them on a sheet pan, they just will not be as tall.
- Brush your challahs either with a beaten egg, OR with a mixture of maple syrup and vanilla extract. Optional: Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Cover loosely and rise for another 20-30 minutes.
- Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 25 minutes. Cool fully before cutting. Freezes well.
Yields: 2-3 loaves
