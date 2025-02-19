In addition to being delicious, pita bread is almost endlessly versatile. Its signature pocket makes it perfect for stuffing with falafel, sabich, shawarma, kofta, arayes, and salads, while its warm, pillowy texture is equally delicious when torn and dipped into hummus, matbucha or shakshuka.

Is it easier to pick up a bag of pita from the bakery? Absolutely, and that’s what I usually do. But it’s also convenient to be able to make it yourself if you want/need to. Here's how it's done: