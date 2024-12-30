If you’re of Iraqi descent, you’ve probably been eating these all your life. But for the rest of us, Aruk are Iraqi latkes that use mashed potatoes (instead of grated) and handfuls of fresh herbs for maximum flavor. Here’s how to make them:
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. Russet potatoes
- 2 cups loosely packed herbs (a combination of scallions, parsley, dill, cilantro)
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp baharat*
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp flour
- 1 tsp. kosher salt (or more to taste)
- Black pepper
- Oil for frying
*Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice blend containing: black pepper, nutmeg, cumin, cloves, paprika, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom. If you do not have Baharat, you can just add a small sprinkle of whichever of these spices you do have.
Directions
- Peel and boil the potatoes in well salted water. Mash roughly (you want it to be chunky) and set aside to cool.
- Wash, check, and roughly chop your herbs.
- Add all remaining ingredients to the potato mixture. Mix gently to combine.
- Heat oil over medium heat. Drop spoonfuls of potato mixture into the oil (you can shape it into patties with your hands if you prefer. Fry 3-4 minutes until golden on the first side, then flip and fry another 1-2 minutes.
- Remove and transfer to a cooling rack or plate lined with paper towels. Serve warm with tahini (optional).
Yields: 15-18 latkes
