Ingredients
- 1 lb (450 grams) honeynut squash
- 1 lb (450 grams) Russet potato
- 1 small onion
- 3 eggs
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 2 tbsp cornstarch
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Break the eggs into a medium-sized bowl and beat with a fork.
- Peel and grate the squash, potato, and onion. Immediately mix into the egg mixture to prevent it from oxidizing. Add salt.
- Note: Kosher salt—which I use—is less salty than table salt and other varieties. So if you’re using table salt, you need about half the amount. Since salt preferences are very individual, I recommend starting with less, frying off just one latke first, taste it and add more if you think it needs it.
- Heat oil, about half an inch deep, in a frying pan. When oil is hot, drop spoonfuls of the latke batter in and press down a little to ensure even thickness. Fry 2-3 minutes on the first side until golden, then flip and fry another 1-2 minutes on the second side.
- Carefully remove from oil and place on a wire rack or a plate/baking pan lined with paper towels.
Yields: 15 latkes
