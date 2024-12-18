Yuca (or Cassava) root works great for latkes because of its high starch content. You can use all Yuca or go half-half or (or two thirds / one third) with Russet potato.
Make sure to grate, not shred, for the best consistency. You do not need to squeeze out any of the liquid - it is starch that you want to keep in the batter.
Serve with the traditional sour cream and apple sauce, or lean into the South American flavors and serve with sour cream, gucamole and salsa.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ lb. (1,100 grams) Yuca/Cassava root
- 1 medium onion
- 3 eggs
- 3 tsp kosher salt
- Neutral oil for frying (avocado, vegetable, etc.)
Directions
- Break the eggs into a medium-sized bowl and beat with a fork.
- Peel and grate the Yuca and onion. Immediately mix into the egg mixture to prevent it from oxidizing. Add salt.
- Note: Kosher salt—which I use—is less salty than table salt and other varieties. So if you’re using table salt, you need about half the amount. Since salt preferences are very individual, I recommend starting with less, frying off just one latke first, taste it and add more if you think it needs it.
- Heat oil, about half an inch deep, in a frying pan. When oil is hot, drop spoonfuls of the latke batter in and press down a little to ensure even thickness. Fry 2-3 minutes on the first side until golden, then flip and fry another 1-2 minutes on the second side.
- Carefully remove from oil and place on a wire rack or a plate/baking pan lined with paper towels.
- Serve with the traditional sour cream and apple sauce, or lean into the South American flavors and serve with sour cream, gucamole and salsa.
Yields: 18 latkes
Join the Discussion