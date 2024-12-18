Yuca (or Cassava) root works great for latkes because of its high starch content. You can use all Yuca or go half-half or (or two thirds / one third) with Russet potato.

Make sure to grate, not shred, for the best consistency. You do not need to squeeze out any of the liquid - it is starch that you want to keep in the batter.

Serve with the traditional sour cream and apple sauce, or lean into the South American flavors and serve with sour cream, gucamole and salsa.