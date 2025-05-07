Lachmagine—originally called “Lehem B’Ajin,” literally “meat bread”—is exactly that: a meat-topped flatbread that’s a Shabbat staple in Syrian homes.
The meat is mixed with tamarind and spices, for a savory, sour, salty combination that is quite addictive. Don’t skip the garnishes—they round out the flavor and add texture and freshness to every bite.
Ingredients
- 1 lb (450 grams) ground beef
- 1 onion
- 1 cup tamarind sauce (also called “oot” or “tamerhindi”) (see below for details and substitutions)
- 4 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 ½ tsp allspice
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
- 24 frozen mini pizza dough rounds (I used Mazor brand) OR make your own pizza dough OR buy a prepared ball of dough. Just make sure any prepared dough you buy is non-dairy.
Garnish
- Tahini
- Fresh parsley
- Pine nuts
- Pomegranate seeds
A note about tamarind
In some kosher supermarkets, you can find prepared tamarind sauce, which is already cooked with sugar and lemon. If you’re using that, use 1 cup.
If you’re using the pure tamarind that is a shiny viscous syrup and common in Thai cooking, use half the amount (½ cup) and add 2 tbsp sugar.
Alternatively, you can forgo the tamarind and use prune lekvar (what’s used in hamantaschen) instead.
Each brand will be slightly different, so you may need to adjust your sugar and lemon juice amounts, depending on how tart your tamarind is. Essentially, you’re looking for a balance of sweet, sour, and savory.
If you’re using ingredients you’re not familiar with, it’s always helpful to just cook one, taste it, and then adjust your seasoning in the rest of the batch. You can make one lachmagine and bake it to try, or even just make a tiny patty with the meat and quickly cook it on the stove for a minute.
Directions
- Mince the onion in a food processor. Mix the ground beef with the onion, tamarind, tomato paste, lemon juice, allspice, and salt. Use your hands to make sure there are no unseasoned lumps of meat.
- For best results, cover and refrigerate overnight. This allows the meat to really absorb all the flavors, but is also a step you can skip if you don’t have time.
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and lay out the frozen dough rounds to defrost.
- Spoon a dollop of meat mixture onto each round, then press down with a fork (or your fingers) to spread it evenly. The meat will shrink when it cooks, so spread it to the very edges of the dough.
- Bake uncovered for 15-18 minutes.
- Serve warm, topped with pine nuts, tahini, pomegranate seeds, and fresh parsley.
Yields: 24
