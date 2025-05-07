The meat is mixed with tamarind and spices, for a savory, sour, salty combination that is quite addictive. Don’t skip the garnishes—they round out the flavor and add texture and freshness to every bite.

A note about tamarind

In some kosher supermarkets, you can find prepared tamarind sauce, which is already cooked with sugar and lemon. If you’re using that, use 1 cup.

If you’re using the pure tamarind that is a shiny viscous syrup and common in Thai cooking, use half the amount (½ cup) and add 2 tbsp sugar.

Alternatively, you can forgo the tamarind and use prune lekvar (what’s used in hamantaschen) instead.

Each brand will be slightly different, so you may need to adjust your sugar and lemon juice amounts, depending on how tart your tamarind is. Essentially, you’re looking for a balance of sweet, sour, and savory.

If you’re using ingredients you’re not familiar with, it’s always helpful to just cook one, taste it, and then adjust your seasoning in the rest of the batch. You can make one lachmagine and bake it to try, or even just make a tiny patty with the meat and quickly cook it on the stove for a minute.