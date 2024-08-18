Ingredients

  • 12 oz. extra wide egg noodles
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 lb. farmers cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • Optional: 1 cup raisins (dark or golden)
  • 1 cup cornflake crumbs

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
  2. If using raisins, place them in a bowl and cover with boiling water.
  3. Bring a pot of water to the boil. Salt the water generously and add the egg noodles. Cook for about 6 minutes, stirring every now and then. NOTE: You do not want the egg noodles to get too soft at this stage, since they will be cooking again in the oven.
  4. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the farmers, sour cream, and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time and mix after each one. Add the milk, salt, and vanilla extract.
  5. Drain the noodles and add to the cheese mixture. If using the raisins, drain and add at this point. Stir once or twice to combine.
  6. Pour into a greased 9x13 baking dish and top with cornflake crumbs and a light sprinkle of sugar.
  7. Bake for 55 minutes. Let it set for 20 minutes before cutting into it. Serve warm.

Serves: 12-15