Ingredients
- 12 oz. extra wide egg noodles
- 4 eggs
- 1 lb. farmers cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- Optional: 1 cup raisins (dark or golden)
- 1 cup cornflake crumbs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
- If using raisins, place them in a bowl and cover with boiling water.
- Bring a pot of water to the boil. Salt the water generously and add the egg noodles. Cook for about 6 minutes, stirring every now and then. NOTE: You do not want the egg noodles to get too soft at this stage, since they will be cooking again in the oven.
- In a medium-sized bowl, mix the farmers, sour cream, and sugar. Add the eggs one at a time and mix after each one. Add the milk, salt, and vanilla extract.
- Drain the noodles and add to the cheese mixture. If using the raisins, drain and add at this point. Stir once or twice to combine.
- Pour into a greased 9x13 baking dish and top with cornflake crumbs and a light sprinkle of sugar.
- Bake for 55 minutes. Let it set for 20 minutes before cutting into it. Serve warm.
Serves: 12-15
