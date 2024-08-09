This is a great option for a dairy dinner that’s not pasta-based. It’s hearty, filling, and slices nicely. I like to serve it with a crisp fresh salad. A bowl of soup would also be a good accompaniment.
This is how it should look when it goes into the oven:
And when it comes out:
Ingredients
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 cup shredded carrot (approx 1 large or 2 regular carrots)
- 1 celery stalk, finely diced
- 2-3 tbsp neutral oil
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 cup red lentils
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice + more for sprinkling on top
- ½ cup breadcrumbs, plain or seasoned (I used Italian-style)
- Salt
Directions
- Pre-heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Line a round 8 ½ inch baking tin with parchment paper.
- Rinse your lentils and set aside.
- Use a pot or deep frying pan. Saute the onion, carrot, and celery in the oil for 5-10 minutes, with a generous sprinkle of salt. Add the garlic, and saute for 30-60 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to let it burn.
- Add the lentils and ½ cup of vegetable stock. Cook until stock is fully absorbed. Repeat in half-cup increments until stock is fully absorbed and lentils are cooked (but not mushy). This should take about 20 minutes.
- Taste and add salt as desired (but remember, you will still be adding cheese and breadcrumbs, both of which can be salty).
- Quickly mix in 1 cup shredded cheese until fully melted, and then the breadcrumbs. Mixture should be quite thick.
- Spoon mixture into the parchment-paper lined baking tin. Smooth it down evenly. Sprinkle more shredded cheese over the top.
- If you're using a foil baking pan, place it on an aluminum baking sheet to help it cook more evenly.
- Bake at 350°F/180°C for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and wait 15-20 minutes before cutting into it, to give it time to firm up. Cut into wedges, serve warm.
Yields: 1 pie
