This is a great option for a dairy dinner that’s not pasta-based. It’s hearty, filling, and slices nicely. I like to serve it with a crisp fresh salad. A bowl of soup would also be a good accompaniment.

This is how it should look when it goes into the oven:

And when it comes out:

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 cup shredded carrot (approx 1 large or 2 regular carrots)
  • 1 celery stalk, finely diced
  • 2-3 tbsp neutral oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 cup red lentils
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice + more for sprinkling on top
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs, plain or seasoned (I used Italian-style)
  • Salt

Directions

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Line a round 8 ½ inch baking tin with parchment paper.
  2. Rinse your lentils and set aside.
  3. Use a pot or deep frying pan. Saute the onion, carrot, and celery in the oil for 5-10 minutes, with a generous sprinkle of salt. Add the garlic, and saute for 30-60 seconds until fragrant. Be careful not to let it burn.
  4. Add the lentils and ½ cup of vegetable stock. Cook until stock is fully absorbed. Repeat in half-cup increments until stock is fully absorbed and lentils are cooked (but not mushy). This should take about 20 minutes.
  5. Taste and add salt as desired (but remember, you will still be adding cheese and breadcrumbs, both of which can be salty).
  6. Quickly mix in 1 cup shredded cheese until fully melted, and then the breadcrumbs. Mixture should be quite thick.
  7. Spoon mixture into the parchment-paper lined baking tin. Smooth it down evenly. Sprinkle more shredded cheese over the top.
  8. If you're using a foil baking pan, place it on an aluminum baking sheet to help it cook more evenly.
  9. Bake at 350°F/180°C for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and wait 15-20 minutes before cutting into it, to give it time to firm up. Cut into wedges, serve warm.

Yields: 1 pie