Directions

Pre-heat oven to 375°F (190°C). Mix the spices together in a small bowl. Sprinkle the spice mixture on both sides of the chicken, as well as under the skin. Arrange the chicken in a glass or ceramic baking dish. Cover tightly with foil. Bake for 30 minutes at 375°F (190°C), then reduce oven temperature to 325°F (165°C) and cook for another 50 minutes. Remove from oven and check on the chicken. It should be very soft and visibly pulling away from the bone. If it’s not quite there yet, cover and return to the oven for another 10 minutes. Uncover chicken and broil until the skin is crispy and golden. Keep a close eye so it doesn’t burn.

NOTE: I used 4 chicken legs, weighing 5 lbs (2.25 kg) total, so approximately 1.25 lbs (570 grams) each. If your chicken is significantly smaller, you should cut down the cooking time.

NOTE: Cook time will also change if you are using a foil pan. For best results, place the foil pan on a real baking sheet.