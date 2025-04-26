Ingredients

  • 1 lb bone-in flanken
  • 2 onions
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 lb (450 grams) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • ¾ cup barley, rinsed
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 2 tsp cumin
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tbsp kosher salt
  • ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 5 cups water

Directions

  1. Heat a dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Brown the flanken well and set aside.
  2. Cut up the onions (size and shape of your choice—I like quarter rounds) and saute for a few minutes in the fat that the beef let out. If your pan is very dry, add a tablespoon of oil.
  3. Add the tomato paste, and cook with the onions for a couple of minutes. (Add a tablespoon or two of water if you feel like it’s at risk of burning).
  4. Add back in the meat and all remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook covered for an hour, then transfer to the oven.
  5. Bake covered overnight at 200°F (95°C).

Serves: 6-8