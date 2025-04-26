Ingredients
- 1 lb bone-in flanken
- 2 onions
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 lb (450 grams) Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered
- ¾ cup barley, rinsed
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 2 tsp cumin
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 5 cups water
Directions
- Heat a dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Brown the flanken well and set aside.
- Cut up the onions (size and shape of your choice—I like quarter rounds) and saute for a few minutes in the fat that the beef let out. If your pan is very dry, add a tablespoon of oil.
- Add the tomato paste, and cook with the onions for a couple of minutes. (Add a tablespoon or two of water if you feel like it’s at risk of burning).
- Add back in the meat and all remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook covered for an hour, then transfer to the oven.
- Bake covered overnight at 200°F (95°C).
Serves: 6-8
