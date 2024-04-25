Note: This recipe was designed for Passover, when Chabad custom is to use only peelable vegetables and almost no packaged food or spices (other than salt). If made before Passover, no need to peel the tomatoes.
For the Sauce
- 2 large spanish onions
- 4 tbsp oil
- 4 lbs tomatoes, peeled and cut into quarters
- 2 granny smith apples, peeled and cut into quartered
- 1 cup water
- ⅓ cup sugar
- Kosher salt
- Slice the onions into half rounds and saute in the oil for several minutes, until translucent and fragrant but not browned.
- Add the remaining ingredients, cover and simmer until everything is soft—approximately 30 minutes.
- Blend either fully or partially (smooth or chunky, your choice).
- Adjust seasoning to taste, but remember: the meat will give the sauce lots of flavor, so this is not the final taste yet.
For the Meatballs
- 3 lbs ground beef (not lean)
- 3 eggs
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 large onion, grated or pureed
- Gently mix until ingredients are incorporated. Overmixing will make the meatballs tough.
- Roll into small balls.
- Bring sauce to a boil and drop the meatballs in. Cover and cook on low for about an hour. Taste and adjust sauce seasoning if needed.
- Serve with mashed potatoes or zucchini noodles.
- Freezes well.
Serves: 12
