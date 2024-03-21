Arbes is essentially a chickpea snack—chickpeas cooked until extra tender, seasoned liberally with salt and black pepper—found at almost every Ashkenazi shalom zachar. It’s also a regular Shabbat staple in many households.

Want to know more? Read: Why Chickpeas and Beer at a Shalom Zachar?

You can definitely add other spices, like cumin, sumac, cinnamon, but the traditional Ashkenazi dish includes just salt and pepper (and sometimes a pinch of sugar).

See my recipe for Sumac-Spiced Chickpeas.

Chickpeas are also traditional on Purim, to commemorate Esther, who subsisted on seeds and legumes while living in the palace in order to keep the kosher laws.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions

  1. Soak chickpeas overnight. Make sure to cover with plenty of water and leave space for them to grow.
  2. Drain and transfer to a pot and fill with water.
  3. Cook for 3-4 hours, until soft and creamy, but still holding their shape.
  4. Drain the chickpeas and spread them out on a clean kitchen towel. Season heavily with salt and black pepper. Roll the towel around the chickpeas like a candy wrapper, hold both ends and roll the chickpeas around inside. This helps the seasoning distribute evenly while the towel absorbs any remaining cooking water on the chickpeas.
  5. Transfer to a bowl and serve at room temperature.