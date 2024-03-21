Arbes is essentially a chickpea snack—chickpeas cooked until extra tender, seasoned liberally with salt and black pepper—found at almost every Ashkenazi shalom zachar. It’s also a regular Shabbat staple in many households.

You can definitely add other spices, like cumin, sumac, cinnamon, but the traditional Ashkenazi dish includes just salt and pepper (and sometimes a pinch of sugar).

Chickpeas are also traditional on Purim, to commemorate Esther, who subsisted on seeds and legumes while living in the palace in order to keep the kosher laws.