1. Caveos di Aman - Haman 's Hair This Purim dish is traditional to Bulgarian Jews, who have a long and rich history, dating back almost 2,000 years. The spaghetti represents Haman’s hair, and the olives and eggs represent the cycle of life. Get the recipe here.

2. Haman’s Fingers A paste of crushed walnuts and almonds fills these flaky, slightly sticky cigars. Traditionally made by Moroccan Jews in honor of Purim, they are said to represent Haman’s fingers. Get the recipe here.

3. Moroccan Purim Bread: Ojos de Haman - “Haman’s Eye” These sweet loaves, traditionally studded with nuts and seeds, are shaped to resemble Haman’s face. The eggs are his eyes, and during the meal the eggs are ripped out of the bread, symbolizing tearing out the evil Haman’s eyes. Also called Boyoja Ungola di Purim, this bread is traditionally made by Moroccan Jews for Purim. Get the recipe here.

4. Folares—Rhodian Purim Bread Similar to the better known Moroccan Ojos de Haman, Jews from Rhodes have their own version of Purim bread with hard boiled eggs inside. Folares represent Haman (the egg) trapped in a cage (the bread). The egg is traditionally dyed blue by adding dye to the water while boiling the eggs. Other versions use flakey pastry—like puff pastry—for these, sometimes with cheese in the dough. Get the recipe here.

5. Deblas, Fazuelos, or Fijuelas Deblas—also called fazuelos or fijuelas—are fried pastry roses dipped in a sweet syrup, popular among Jews from North African countries like Libya, Algeria, and Morocco. Traditionally made for Purim (and other special occasions), they are a time-consuming labor of love, made easier if you have multiple hands on board. Get the recipe here.

6. Arbes - Chickpeas Chickpeas are traditional on Purim, to commemorate Esther, who subsisted on seeds and legumes while living in the palace in order to keep the kosher laws. Get the recipe here.