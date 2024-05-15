Decide if you want your knishes to be meat, dairy, or pareve. I find the pareve version to be lacking flavor, but it’s definitely more convenient. For pareve, use oil or margarine in the dough, for dairy use butter, for meat use schmaltz (rendered chicken fat).

Make the dough: Whisk flour and baking powder together in a bowl. Create a well in the center and add the rest of the ingredients. Start mixing with a spoon until dough becomes too thick and sticky. Switch to your hands and knead until dough comes together in a ball. You may need to add more flour in small increments. Cover dough and set aside for an hour.

Make the filling: Dice the onions and saute in oil, butter, or schmaltz until soft and golden. Peel and boil the potatoes until soft. Drain and mash while still warm. Add in the fried onions, mash until smooth, and add salt to taste. (Salt generously, potatoes need a lot). Mix through the beaten egg (this makes the filling smoother and creamier). Set the potato mixture aside to cool to room temperature before assembling.

To assemble: See photos above for guidance. Divide dough in half. Keep one half covered, and roll out the other half into a large rectangle. Rolling on parchment paper helps prevent the dough from sticking. Place about half the potato filling along the long edge of the dough, about 2-3 inches from the edge. Gently roll it up and cut off any extra dough at the ends. Using something thin and rounded—like a chopstick or your finger—press down at intervals to create 8 sections. Separate and shape each one into a round knish. The open sides will be the top and bottom. Gently press down the top and pull the edges of the dough together. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and brush generously with beaten egg. Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 30-40 minutes, until golden. Repeat with remaining dough and filling.

Alternative: After shaping into a log, use a sharp knife to cut slits in the dough every 1-2 inches. Brush with egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake as above. To serve, cut into pieces along the cuts you made before baking. This is definitely less time consuming, especially if baking for a crowd.

Serve with: Potato knishes are traditionally served with spicy mustard and sauerkraut.