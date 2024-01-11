Mujadara is a deceptively simple dish common throughout the Middle East and Israel. Its base components are rice, lentils, and caramelized onions, which might seem boring, but when they come together it’s magical.

Some versions use spices like garlic, cumin, cinnamon, but the versions I’m familiar with stick to just onions and salt for seasoning (the lentils add a peppery flavor).

You’ll find this on regular rotation in most Sephardic households—typically served with Israeli salad and spiced yogurt (unless part of a meat meal, in which case no yogurt).

It’s a one-pot, no-mess, meal, so go ahead and give it a try—you might start making it on regular rotation too.