If you’re sick of the traditional potato latkes (or just want some variety), I’ve got your back. These disappeared so quickly out of the pan, I’ll definitely make a double batch next time!
Ingredients
- 1 lb sweet potato (2 medium)
- 1 cup cooked chickpeas
- 1 cup fresh herbs (I used scallions, dill, parsley)
- 2 eggs
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp paprika
- ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
- ¼ tsp coriander
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt
- 2 tbsp flour
- Oil for frying
Directions
- Wash the sweet potatoes and pierce several times with a fork (or sharp knife). Microwave until soft (timing will depend on the size of your sweet potatoes and the strength of your microwave. Mine took 8-10 minutes.
- Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop the flesh into a medium-sized bowl. Mash roughly with a fork so it’s broken down but still chunky.
- Add all remaining ingredients and mix gently with a spoon.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan. Drop generous scoops of the mixture in, making sure to leave some space between. Fry until golden and crispy, then flip and fry on the second side until golden and crisp there too. Remove from oil and place on a rack or paper towel.
- Optional: Serve with pickled onions and sour cream mixed with mint and lemon (yogurt would work too).
Yields: 8
