This recipe is perfect for Rosh Hashanah. Pomegranates symbolize our wish to have a year filled with mitzvot and good deeds, just as a pomegranate is filled with luscious seeds.
Ingredients
- 4 salmon filets
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- 1-2 tbsp honey
- Salt
- Black pepper
- 1 pomegranate
- 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves
- Squeeze of fresh lime
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon skin-side down on the pan.
- Whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl. Pour (or brush) evenly over the salmon. Bake until fish is just cooked through and the top is glossy. Approximately 20 minutes.
- Mix the pomegranate seeds, mint, and lime juice and let sit for 30 minutes. Spoon over salmon just before serving.
Serves: 4
