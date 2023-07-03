This recipe is perfect for Rosh Hashanah. Pomegranates symbolize our wish to have a year filled with mitzvot and good deeds, just as a pomegranate is filled with luscious seeds.

Ingredients

  • 4 salmon filets
  • 2 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 1-2 tbsp honey
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pomegranate
  • 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves
  • Squeeze of fresh lime

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon skin-side down on the pan.
  3. Whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl. Pour (or brush) evenly over the salmon. Bake until fish is just cooked through and the top is glossy. Approximately 20 minutes.
  4. Mix the pomegranate seeds, mint, and lime juice and let sit for 30 minutes. Spoon over salmon just before serving.

Serves: 4