This is a perfect summery addition to your Shabbat table. You can serve it warm or at room temperature, or flake it into a salad to stretch it further.

Ingredients

  • 4 salmon filets
  • 2 tbsp white miso
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tbsp avocado oil (or other neutral flavor oil)
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Pinch of black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon skin-side down on the pan.

  1. Whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl. Pour (or brush) evenly over the salmon. Bake until fish is just cooked through and the top is glossy. Approximately 20 minutes.

Serves: 4