This is a perfect summery addition to your Shabbat table. You can serve it warm or at room temperature, or flake it into a salad to stretch it further.
Ingredients
- 4 salmon filets
- 2 tbsp white miso
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp avocado oil (or other neutral flavor oil)
- 1 tbsp honey
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Pinch of black pepper
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon skin-side down on the pan.
- Whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl. Pour (or brush) evenly over the salmon. Bake until fish is just cooked through and the top is glossy. Approximately 20 minutes.
Serves: 4
