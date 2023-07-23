Mandelbroit (also spelled Mandelbrot or Mandelbread) is the Eastern European Ashkenazi version of biscotti—a twice-baked crisp, crunchy cookie, typically dunked in tea or coffee. Its name, literally “almond bread,” indicates its classic form: almond studded.
Mandelbroit are less sweet than your typical cookie, and also have a longer shelf life because most of the moisture is baked out. You can change up the mix-ins—using dried or candied fruit, other types of nuts, or chocolate chips.
Ingredients
- 1 cup oil
- 1 cup sugar + more for sprinkling
- 3 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 ½ cups flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 cups almonds
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Using a hand held or stand mixer, whisk together the oil, sugar and vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, beating until incorporated before adding the next. Beat for 3-4 minutes until thick and pale in color.
- Add the flour, salt, and baking powder and mix until combined. It should look like a very wet, loose cookie dough. Add the almonds and mix until evenly distributed throughout the dough.
- Line a cookie sheet (or two) with parchment paper.
- The dough will be wet and sticky and hard to handle. Oil your hands so that it doesn’t stick.
- Form the dough into three or four evenly-sized logs (see picture). Re-oil your hands as needed to prevent the dough from sticking.
- Sprinkled the top of each log generously with sugar.
- Bake for 25 - 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and reduce oven temperature to 300°F (150°C).
- Let cool for 10 minutes. Then slice into biscotti-sized pieces. Use a sharp knife so you don’t get stuck on the almonds. Cut straight for shorter pieces or on the diagonal for longer pieces. (If you wait too long, it will be harder to cut).
- Turn the pieces on their sides and return to the oven for another 20-25 minutes. Like all cookies, they will continue to firm up as they cool.
- You can shorten the second bake if you prefer them a little less dry and crunchy.
- Serve with tea or coffee.
Yields: Approximately 40 pieces
