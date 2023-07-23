Mandelbroit (also spelled Mandelbrot or Mandelbread) is the Eastern European Ashkenazi version of biscotti—a twice-baked crisp, crunchy cookie, typically dunked in tea or coffee. Its name, literally “almond bread,” indicates its classic form: almond studded.

Mandelbroit are less sweet than your typical cookie, and also have a longer shelf life because most of the moisture is baked out. You can change up the mix-ins—using dried or candied fruit, other types of nuts, or chocolate chips.