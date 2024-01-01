Carry Thanksgiving into Shabbat by swirling your leftover cranberry sauce into homemade challah.

I tried four methods and found that the two that worked best were:

Braided, with homemade cranberry sauce (canned did not work well at all)

Studded with dried cranberries (fresh did not taste good)

For the cranberry sauce method, roll your dough into rectangles (see picture), spread with cranberry sauce, and then roll up into a rope, carefully sealing the edges. Then braid. As you can see, one of my strands split open, but it was manageable.

For the other method, first soak the dried cranberries in warm water for 15-20 minutes to plump them up. You can add them to the dough either before or after it rises. You can roll strands and braid this one too. I chose an easier method of rolling the dough into 5-6 evenly-ish sized balls. Once it rises and bakes, it looks similar enough to a braid.

What would make this challah even better—but I only thought of afterwards—is a streusel crumb topping (which you can see on my raisin challah here), and I will include the recipe below.