Perfect for when you want that cheesecake taste without actually baking.
Ingredients
- 8 oz (225 grams) cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 cups graham cracker crumbs
- 1 cup chocolate chips (optional)
Directions
- Take the cream cheese out of the fridge an hour or two before you begin, to give it time to soften.
- Using an electric mixer (stand or hand-held), whip the cream cheese, peanut butter and sugar until just combined with no lumps. Add 1 ⅓ cups graham cracker crumbs and mix through.
- Refrigerate the batter for 2-3 hours.
- Decide what to coat the balls with: I did half with graham cracker crumbs and half with chocolate. You can also use chopped nuts, sprinkles, or desiccated coconut.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Take the batter out of the fridge. Roll into small, evenly sized balls. Try to work quickly so the mixture stays cold and firm. The more you touch it, the softer it will get. Roll half in the remaining graham cracker crumbs and return to the fridge.
- Freeze the ones that you plan to dip into chocolate for a couple of hours, so they can firm up more. Melt chocolate and quickly dip each ball in. Let as much chocolate drip off as possible, then place on a parchment paper lined plate or tray and return to the freezer for a few minutes to let the chocolate set, then transfer to the refrigerator.
- Store in the fridge until ready to serve. Make sure to let people know they contain both dairy and nuts!
Yields: 20 balls
