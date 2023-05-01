I find baby bok choy to be under-utilized. It's a great alternative salad green - crunchy and refreshing - and here I've paired it with apples, celery, and peanuts. I've used a peanut dressing, but you could also use a slighly sweet vinaigrette dressing if you prefer.
Salad Ingredients
- 1 Fuji apple
- 2 celery stalks
- 3-5 heads baby bok choy (depending on size)
- ¼ cup loosely packed dill
- Handful of roasted salted peanuts
- Toasted sesame seeds
Dressing Ingredients
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp vinegar (1 rice, 1 white)
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- ¼ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp water
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Wash the bok choy well (it’s often sandy) and pat dry. Slice into whatever size you prefer, and place in a salad bowl. Thinly slice the apple and celery, roughly chop the dill, and add to the bowl. Toss.
- To make the dressing, start with the peanut butter in a small bowl. Add the sugar, salt, and garlic powder, and mix until it’s a sandyish texture. Add the liquids a little at a time, mixing in one direction until incorporated. This will keep the dressing smooth, instead of piecey. (If you prefer, you can also stick it all in a small blender and make it that way.)
- Pour dressing over salad. Toss to coat. Sprinkle peanuts and toasted sesame seeds over the top.
Serves: 4-6
