I find baby bok choy to be under-utilized. It's a great alternative salad green - crunchy and refreshing - and here I've paired it with apples, celery, and peanuts. I've used a peanut dressing, but you could also use a slighly sweet vinaigrette dressing if you prefer.

Salad Ingredients

  • 1 Fuji apple
  • 2 celery stalks
  • 3-5 heads baby bok choy (depending on size)
  • ¼ cup loosely packed dill
  • Handful of roasted salted peanuts
  • Toasted sesame seeds

Dressing Ingredients

  • ¼ cup peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 tbsp vinegar (1 rice, 1 white)
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • ¼ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp sesame oil
  • 2 tbsp water
  • Pinch of salt

Directions

  1. Wash the bok choy well (it’s often sandy) and pat dry. Slice into whatever size you prefer, and place in a salad bowl. Thinly slice the apple and celery, roughly chop the dill, and add to the bowl. Toss.
  2. To make the dressing, start with the peanut butter in a small bowl. Add the sugar, salt, and garlic powder, and mix until it’s a sandyish texture. Add the liquids a little at a time, mixing in one direction until incorporated. This will keep the dressing smooth, instead of piecey. (If you prefer, you can also stick it all in a small blender and make it that way.)
  3. Pour dressing over salad. Toss to coat. Sprinkle peanuts and toasted sesame seeds over the top.

Serves: 4-6