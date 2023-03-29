This is a loaded “kitchen sink” type of vegetable soup with a large yield — a perfect choice for a holiday (or anytime!) soup to feed a crowd. Most of the work of this soup is cutting the vegetables, so prep ahead!
Ingredients
- 3 quarts (12 cups) water
- 1 pound beef flanken, cut into chunks (in between bones)
- 3 beef bones
- 5 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 1 very large or 2 medium onions, chopped
- 4 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 small (6–8-inch) zucchinis, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced into half-moons
- 4 large potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 sweet potato, peeled and cubed
- 4 cloves garlic, minced (about 4 teaspoons)
- 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole tomatoes, chopped (or canned diced tomatoes)
- 2–3 teaspoons kosher salt, or more to taste
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 4–5 Tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ cup red wine
- 2 Tablespoons chopped Italian parsley
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
Directions
- Skim: In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, bring water, flanken, and bones to a simmer. When foam and impurities rise to the top, skim the surface to remove as much scum as possible.
- Simmer: Add all of the remaining ingredients except fresh parsley and basil. Stir to blend. Allow soup to return to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, for about 1½–2 hours.
- Season: Add parsley and basil; stir to blend. Season to taste, adjusting salt or pepper as needed. Simmer for another few minutes to absorb seasonings; season to taste once more.
Yields: 16–18 servings
Reprinted with permission from Menucha Publishers.
