Whipped feta is less popular than hummus and tahini but equally delicious and gives that same middle-eastern feeling. Serve it on a veggie tray or with pita chips. Dip hunks of warm flatbread into it. Use it instead of cream cheese on a lox-and-cream-cheese bagel, or smear it on toasted baguette rounds to make crostini.
I’ve used it in these savory confit garlic and tomato crostini:
And (without the garlic) in these peach-basil-balsamic ones:
Ingredients
- 8 oz sheep’s feta
- ¾ cup plain greek yogurt
- 2 cloves garlic
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Garnish: parsley, aleppo pepper, pine nuts, olive oil
Directions
- Using a food processor or high powered blender, blend all ingredients until smooth. If using a particularly salty feta, rinse it first to remove some of the brine.
- Transfer to a bowl and garnish with a drizzle of good quality olive oil, chopped fresh parsley, pine nuts, and a sprinkle of aleppo pepper. Crushed pistachios and a drizzle of honey would also go well.
Yields: 1 ¼ cups
