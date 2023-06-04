Whipped feta is less popular than hummus and tahini but equally delicious and gives that same middle-eastern feeling. Serve it on a veggie tray or with pita chips. Dip hunks of warm flatbread into it. Use it instead of cream cheese on a lox-and-cream-cheese bagel, or smear it on toasted baguette rounds to make crostini.

I’ve used it in these savory confit garlic and tomato crostini:

And (without the garlic) in these peach-basil-balsamic ones: