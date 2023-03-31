The Chabad custom is to use only peelable fruits and vegetables on Passover, and almost no packaged food or spices. But that doesn’t mean your cooking has to be boring or tasteless! We’ve got some “building block” recipes here—chrein, mayonnaise, schmaltz—to help you get started, along with some mains (tzimmes, stuffed onions, shepherds pie, and more), fresh salads (and a great dressing), as well as some snacks and desserts (pudding, sorbet, granola, etc.). So dive right in, and feel free to reach out with any questions.

6. Easy Four-Ingredient Brisket You can make pretty much any cut of slow-cook meat taste good by braising it with root vegetables and wine. This one uses brisket, but you can use a different cut.

7. Individual Shepherd's Pies Don’t have individual tins? No worries; make one big one and slice it/scoop it.

8. Stuffed Onions with Meat and Carrots A bit fiddly, but if you have time and patience, give it a go.

13. 3-Ingredient Mango Sorbet Just fruit, lemon or lime juice, and a small amount of sugar. (Plus a great tip for getting it back to a scoopable consistency!)

15. Cooked Fruit Compote Keep it simple with apples and pears (or just apples, or just pears), or add in a handful of berries for color and flavor. It’s light and refreshing and keeps well in the fridge for two weeks.