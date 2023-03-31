The Chabad custom is to use only peelable fruits and vegetables on Passover, and almost no packaged food or spices. But that doesn’t mean your cooking has to be boring or tasteless! We’ve got some “building block” recipes here—chrein, mayonnaise, schmaltz—to help you get started, along with some mains (tzimmes, stuffed onions, shepherds pie, and more), fresh salads (and a great dressing), as well as some snacks and desserts (pudding, sorbet, granola, etc.). So dive right in, and feel free to reach out with any questions.
1. ‘Chrein’—Prepared Horseradish
Necessary for your Gefilte fish!
2. How to Make Schmaltz (Rendered Chicken Fat) and Gribbenes
Some swear by it; others won’t touch it. But here’s how to make it …
3. Make Passover Mayonnaise at Home
4. How to Prepare Your Seder Plate Items Quickly and Easily
Including 4 recipes for different types of charoset.
5. Chicken Soup with Egg Noodles
6. Easy Four-Ingredient Brisket
You can make pretty much any cut of slow-cook meat taste good by braising it with root vegetables and wine. This one uses brisket, but you can use a different cut.
7. Individual Shepherd's Pies
Don’t have individual tins? No worries; make one big one and slice it/scoop it.
8. Stuffed Onions with Meat and Carrots
A bit fiddly, but if you have time and patience, give it a go.
9. Simple Beef and Carrot Tzimmes
10. Refreshing Cucumber-Apple Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
11. Marinated Beet Salad
12. Tangy Sweet Onion Salad Dressing
Perfect for any lettuce-based salad.
13. 3-Ingredient Mango Sorbet
Just fruit, lemon or lime juice, and a small amount of sugar. (Plus a great tip for getting it back to a scoopable consistency!)
14. Non-Dairy (Pareve) Chocolate Pudding
15. Cooked Fruit Compote
Keep it simple with apples and pears (or just apples, or just pears), or add in a handful of berries for color and flavor. It’s light and refreshing and keeps well in the fridge for two weeks.
16. Toasted Coconut Macaroons
Is it Passover without macaroons?
17. Mixed-Nut Granola with Chocolate and Coconut
Add it to your breakfast yogurt or snack on it throughout the day.
