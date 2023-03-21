This recipe was designed for Passover, when Chabad custom is to use only peelable vegetables and almost no packaged food or spices. Breakfast can be tricky, but these are a fun, satisfying start to the day. Prepare the spaghetti squash in advance, so you only have to form the nests and cook the eggs when you’re ready for breakfast.
Key Ingredients
- 1 spaghetti squash
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 8-10 eggs
Also
- Oil
- Salt
- (Pepper, optional)
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Cut the spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and scrape out the seeds. Drizzle the flesh with a small amount of oil and a light sprinkle of salt (and pepper, if using). Place both halves, flesh side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast for 30-40 minutes. Use a fork to fluff out the strands. Let cool.
- Once the squash has cooled, mix the cheese through and season.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and form “nests” with the spaghetti squash. Essentially a ring of squash with enough space inside for an egg. Bake for 10-15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and pour a raw egg into the center of each nest. Season with salt (and pepper, optional). Return to oven and bake until the whites are set and the yolks are runny. Approximately 8-10 minutes. You’ll want to keep an eye on them. Oven temps vary, and the size of your egg as well as the type of baking sheet you’re using will all affect how long it takes.
- Serve immediately.
- NOTE: You can do this with pareve or dairy mashed potatoes, too. It’s a great way to use up leftovers.
Yields: 8-10 nests, depending on the size of your spaghetti squash
Start a Discussion