This whole-grain salad can also be made with farro or freekeh — each has its own unique earthy flavor which complements the aromatic hazelnuts.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces whole hazelnuts
- 1 cup wheat berries
- 3½ cups water, or to cover
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1½ cups halved red grapes
- 2–3 scallions, thinly sliced
- 3 Tablespoons minced fresh mint
- 2 Tablespoons minced fresh parsley freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ⅓–½ cup crumbled feta or blue cheese (optional)
Dressing
- 2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1½ Tablespoons minced shallot (from about ½ small shallot)
- 2 teaspoons honey
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup olive or grapeseed oil (scant)
Directions
- Toast nuts: Preheat oven to 325°F (160°C). Prepare a sheet pan lined with aluminum foil; spread hazelnuts in an even layer on sheet pan. Bake for 12–15 minutes — skins should appear flaking and cracked. Remove from oven, cool, and rub nuts with fingertips or dish towel to remove skins. Coarsely chop and set aside.
- Cook wheat berries: Place wheat berries in a large dry saucepan over medium heat. Toast briefly for about 2–3 minutes. Add water to cover and ¼ teaspoon salt. Bring to a rolling boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 45–55 minutes or until tender. Wheat berries should be tender with a bite, but not mushy. Drain; set aside. (Alternatively, wheat berries can be prepared in an electric pressure cooker on high pressure for 20–22 minutes.)
- Prepare dressing: Combine vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, shallot, honey, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Whisk to blend. Slowly drizzle in oil while continuously whisking to blend until emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper as needed.
- Dress: Pour dressing over warm wheat berries, tossing to coat. Add remaining ingredients and mix to blend. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fold in reserved chopped hazelnuts. Serve at room temperature.
Cooks Tips
Toasting nuts refreshes the natural oils in the nuts, making them more aromatic and improving their crunch. Toasted pecans can also be used if hazelnuts are not available.
