Ingredients

  • 10 oz (280 grams) zucchini (1 medium)
  • 6 oz (170 grams) Yukon Gold potatoes (2 small)
  • 1-2 leeks, white and light green parts only
  • 3 extra large eggs
  • 1 ½ tsp kosher salt (¾ tsp if using table salt)
  • ¼ cup matzo meal
  • Neutral oil for frying

Directions

  1. Shred the zucchini and potatoes. Slice the leeks finely. Mix with the eggs, salt, and matzo meal.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
  3. Drop batter into oil and flatten gently. I use a ¼ cup measuring cup for evenly-sized latkes.
  4. Fry on one side until edges turn golden. Flip gently and fry on second side until cooked through.
  5. Repeat until all batter has been fried.

Yields: 12 latkes