Ingredients
- 10 oz (280 grams) zucchini (1 medium)
- 6 oz (170 grams) Yukon Gold potatoes (2 small)
- 1-2 leeks, white and light green parts only
- 3 extra large eggs
- 1 ½ tsp kosher salt (¾ tsp if using table salt)
- ¼ cup matzo meal
- Neutral oil for frying
Directions
- Shred the zucchini and potatoes. Slice the leeks finely. Mix with the eggs, salt, and matzo meal.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Drop batter into oil and flatten gently. I use a ¼ cup measuring cup for evenly-sized latkes.
- Fry on one side until edges turn golden. Flip gently and fry on second side until cooked through.
- Repeat until all batter has been fried.
Yields: 12 latkes
