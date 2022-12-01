Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup or honey
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tbsp tahini paste
  • 2 tbsp silan (date honey)
  • Squeeze of fresh lemon
  • 1 cup white rice

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 425°F (220C°).
  2. Cube the eggplant and place in a zip-top bag.
  3. Whisk all the ingredients together and pour into the bag. Seal and toss well so that all the eggplant is coated.
  4. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spread the eggplant cubes out. Include all the sauce.
  5. Bake until the eggplant is completely soft, and a little crispy at the edges (approximately 30 minutes).
  6. When the eggplant comes out, drizzle with tahini, silan (date honey) and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Toss to coat.
  7. While the eggplant is in the oven, cook the rice according to the instructions on the bag.
  8. When the rice is cooked, steamed, and fluffed, gently mix in the roasted eggplant, along with any remaining sauce on the pan.
  9. Serve warm.