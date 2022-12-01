Ingredients
- 1 large eggplant
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp maple syrup or honey
- 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tbsp tahini paste
- 2 tbsp silan (date honey)
- Squeeze of fresh lemon
- 1 cup white rice
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 425°F (220C°).
- Cube the eggplant and place in a zip-top bag.
- Whisk all the ingredients together and pour into the bag. Seal and toss well so that all the eggplant is coated.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spread the eggplant cubes out. Include all the sauce.
- Bake until the eggplant is completely soft, and a little crispy at the edges (approximately 30 minutes).
- When the eggplant comes out, drizzle with tahini, silan (date honey) and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Toss to coat.
- While the eggplant is in the oven, cook the rice according to the instructions on the bag.
- When the rice is cooked, steamed, and fluffed, gently mix in the roasted eggplant, along with any remaining sauce on the pan.
- Serve warm.
