Ingredients
- 3 pitas
- 1 lb ground beef or lamb
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp allspice
- ½ tsp coriander
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp pine nuts
- 1 heaping tablespoon medium-heat harissa paste
- ¼ cup very finely diced or minced onion
- ⅓ cup chopped parsley
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).
- Cut pitas in half. Set aside.
- Mix the ground beef with all the rest of the ingredients.
- Stuff the pita halves with the meat mixture. Then cut in half again, so you have quarters.
- Heat a grill pan over medium heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil (I use avocado) and place the pita quarters down in batches, making sure to leave space between them. Grill for 1-2 minutes on each side, then transfer to a baking pan. Repeat until all the pita pockets have been grilled.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes at 450°F (230°C). Cut one open to make sure they are cooked through. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a cooling rack or plate lined with paper towels to prevent from getting soggy.
- Serve warm, with tahini sauce (tahini paste mixed with water, lemon juice, salt and garlic) on the side.
Yields: 12 pockets
Join the Discussion