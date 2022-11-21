Ingredients

  • 3 pitas
  • 1 lb ground beef or lamb
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp allspice
  • ½ tsp coriander
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp pine nuts
  • 1 heaping tablespoon medium-heat harissa paste
  • ¼ cup very finely diced or minced onion
  • ⅓ cup chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 450°F (230°C).
  2. Cut pitas in half. Set aside.
  3. Mix the ground beef with all the rest of the ingredients.
  4. Stuff the pita halves with the meat mixture. Then cut in half again, so you have quarters.
  5. Heat a grill pan over medium heat. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil (I use avocado) and place the pita quarters down in batches, making sure to leave space between them. Grill for 1-2 minutes on each side, then transfer to a baking pan. Repeat until all the pita pockets have been grilled.
  6. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 450°F (230°C). Cut one open to make sure they are cooked through. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a cooling rack or plate lined with paper towels to prevent from getting soggy.
  7. Serve warm, with tahini sauce (tahini paste mixed with water, lemon juice, salt and garlic) on the side.

Yields: 12 pockets