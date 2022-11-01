Ingredients
- 12 oz wide egg noodles
- 2 apples, finely diced
- ⅓ cup raisins
- ⅓ cup chopped dates
- ⅓ cup oil
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup white sugar
- 6 eggs
- ½ tsp ginger powder
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Soak the raisins in hot water for 20 minutes.
- Crack the eggs and check for blood spots. Beat in a large bowl. Add all the ingredients except for the egg noodles.
- Boil the egg noodles until soft.
- Drain the noodles and mix a small amount into the egg mixture and mix well. Then add the rest of the noodles (doing it like this prevents the eggs from curdling). Toss well to coat all the noodles.
- Grease a 9x13 baking dish (smaller if you like a thicker kugel), and pour in the mixture.
- Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 40 minutes.
Serves 8-10
