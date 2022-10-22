There is something special about roasting a whole chicken. It announces festivity. But it is also often more cost-effective than buying it already cut into pieces. It may seem intimidating, but once you’ve done it a couple of times it’s not difficult at all.

I spatchcocked the chicken before I cooked it. Spatchcocking is also often referred to as butterflying the chicken. You can ask your butcher to do it for you, or you can do it yourself with kitchen shears or a sharp(ish) knife. It’s a way to flatten the chicken and help it cook faster and more evenly. There are lots of tutorials online showing how to do it, and I recommend watching a couple before you start.