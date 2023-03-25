Ingredients

  • 2 lb large carrots
  • Handful of loosely packed herbs (any combination of cilantro, parsley, dill, mint)
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tsp sumac
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp coriander
  • ½ tsp sweet paprika

Directions

  1. Peel the carrots and boil until tender but not soft.
  2. Cut into rings or chunks. Toss with the dressing and herbs.
  3. Marinate overnight in the fridge. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve cold.

Serves: 6