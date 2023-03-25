Ingredients
- 2 lb large carrots
- Handful of loosely packed herbs (any combination of cilantro, parsley, dill, mint)
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp sumac
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp coriander
- ½ tsp sweet paprika
Directions
- Peel the carrots and boil until tender but not soft.
- Cut into rings or chunks. Toss with the dressing and herbs.
- Marinate overnight in the fridge. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve cold.
Serves: 6
