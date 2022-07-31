This recipe is great for the nine days, when we avoid meat and chicken, especially if you have dairy allergies or sensitivities in the family.
If you’re looking to make it more filling, you could serve it with rice and roasted chickpeas. If you’re okay with dairy, then crumbled feta would be a good addition.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs (1kg) green cabbage
- ¾ cup harissa (I used mild)
- ¼ cup oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp white vinegar
- 4 eggs
- Black pepper
- Optional: chives or other herbs
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Wash and check the cabbage for bugs, as per your local guidelines.
- Cut the cabbage into chunks and spread across the baking sheets.
- In a small bowl, mix together the harissa, oil, salt, and vinegar.
- Divide the mixture between both pans, and mix (with your hands is best) so that the cabbage is well coated.
- Roast for approximately 50 minutes, mixing at about the 30 minute mark. You want some of the pieces to be brown around the edges, and all the pieces to be soft but not completely mushy. Baking time will vary by oven and the kind of pans you use.
- About 10 minutes before the cabbage is ready to come out of the oven, bring a pot of water to the boil, and prepare an ice bath (bowl of water with ice). Gently lower the eggs one at a time into the pot. Boil uncovered for 6 minutes. Immediately transfer the eggs to the ice bath.
- To serve, divide the cabbage between four bowls. Peel the eggs, and cut in half over each bowl. Top with black pepper and chives (or the herbs of your choice).
Serves: 4
