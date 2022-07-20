It’s summer, it’s hot, you’re looking for some good cold (but filling) options for Shabbat lunch or Seudat Shelishit …
Wraps are so versatile. You can use cold cuts inside, or leftover chicken, or keep them pareve with egg salad or tuna.
If you buy or make dips to serve with your challah, you can repurpose those to flavor the wraps as well. For example, a smear of hummus, pesto or matbucha on the wrap, then your vegetables + chicken, a drizzle of tahini and wrap it up.
You can also prepare a bunch of fillings and vegetables and do a “build your own” activity so everyone’s happy.
Here are some combinations to get you started:
Chicken Pesto Wrap
- Lettuce
- Red pepper
- Israeli pickles in brine
- Cold chicken of your choice, shredded or roughly chopped
- Pesto
- Mayonnaise
Mix a couple of spoonfuls of pesto and mayonnaise. Smear a small amount over the center of the wrap (see image). Line up your chicken and vegetables an inch or two from the edge. Place some lettuce on top and carefully wrap up as tightly as possible. Secure with toothpicks, and then cut into three pieces.
NOTE: This pesto-lettuce-veg combo is also my go-to when using cold cuts. Usually a combination of turkey, salami, and pastrami.
Egg Salad Wrap
- Egg salad
- Red peppers
- Green peppers
- Lettuce
Place a generous amount of egg salad on the wrap. Top with thinly cut red and green peppers. Pile some lettuce on top and carefully wrap up as tightly as possible. Secure with toothpicks, and then cut into three pieces.
Get creative, use whatever you have in your fridge or whatever combination appeals to you. Wraps are exactly that - a vehicle to wrap and combine whichever foods you would like to eat together. Enjoy!
