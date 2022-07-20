It’s summer, it’s hot, you’re looking for some good cold (but filling) options for Shabbat lunch or Seudat Shelishit …

Wraps are so versatile. You can use cold cuts inside, or leftover chicken, or keep them pareve with egg salad or tuna.

If you buy or make dips to serve with your challah, you can repurpose those to flavor the wraps as well. For example, a smear of hummus, pesto or matbucha on the wrap, then your vegetables + chicken, a drizzle of tahini and wrap it up.

You can also prepare a bunch of fillings and vegetables and do a “build your own” activity so everyone’s happy.

Here are some combinations to get you started: