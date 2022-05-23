Beat the eggs until frothy. Add ¼ cup sugar and keep beating. Add the non-dairy cream cheese a couple of spoonfuls at a time. Wait until each batch is incorporated before continuing (you do not want it to be piecy). Add the remaining sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Beat until all are incorporated.

Pour into a graham cracker pie crust and bake at 350°F (180°C) for 45 minutes. Cool completely before topping.

For the topping, dice strawberries and shred some mint leaves. Sprinkle a teaspoon of sugar over the strawberries and toss gently. Let sit 30 minutes, then pour over cheesecake.