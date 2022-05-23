Eating cheesecake on Shavuot, when we celebrate the giving of the Torah by hearing the Ten Commandments being read in the synagogue, is a product of the custom to eat dairy foods.
So while a non-dairy cheesecake doesn’t hit that brief, it is nice to have an option for the dairy-intolerant when everyone else is eating cheesecake.
A couple of things to note:
- Don’t omit the lemon juice altogether, but you can reduce it to 2-3 tbsp if you prefer a less lemon-forward flavor.
- You can use any topping you like with this. You don’t need to use the strawberries like I did. Some other suggestions (just be sure to keep them non-dairy so the cake stays pareve): canned pie filling, chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, shaved chocolate, other fresh fruit, sour cream, etc.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup sugar (divided)
- 8 oz. (225 grams) non-dairy cream cheese (I used Tofutti brand)
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 1½ tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
- 1 (9-inch) graham cracker pie crust
Topping (optional)
- Strawberries
- Mint
- 1 tsp sugar
Directions
Beat the eggs until frothy. Add ¼ cup sugar and keep beating. Add the non-dairy cream cheese a couple of spoonfuls at a time. Wait until each batch is incorporated before continuing (you do not want it to be piecy). Add the remaining sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Beat until all are incorporated.
Pour into a graham cracker pie crust and bake at 350°F (180°C) for 45 minutes. Cool completely before topping.
For the topping, dice strawberries and shred some mint leaves. Sprinkle a teaspoon of sugar over the strawberries and toss gently. Let sit 30 minutes, then pour over cheesecake.
Serves: 8
