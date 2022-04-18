Ingredients
- 4 large Spanish onions
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 large loose carrots (or 4-5 bagged ones)
- 1 large parsnip
- 2 small yellow onions.
- ¼ cup olive oil
- Salt
Directions
- Peel the Spanish onions and keep whole. Make one slit in each onion from the outside to the center. Place the onions in a pot and cover with water. Cook until onions are soft enough to separate the layers without tearing. Drain and place the onions in cold water.
- Peel and grate the parsnip, carrots, and yellow onions. Saute in the olive oil, in a wide skillet, until soft. Salt to taste.
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Place the ground beef in a bowl and add a generous scoop of the sauteed vegetable mixture and a pinch or two of salt. Mix through so that it is evenly distributed. (Save the rest of the vegetable mixture for serving.)
- Gently separate the layers of onions and start filling them. Place a spoonful of filling in each, and roll up. Continue until the layers get too small to fill.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add a drizzle of oil to the pan, and place the stuffed onions in the pan in a single layer. Cook on each side until golden, then transfer to the oven for 10-12 minutes to make sure the filling is cooked through. (Cut one open to check.)
- Spread the remaining sauteed carrot and parsnips on a platter, and top with the cooked stuffed onions. Serve hot. Goes well with mashed potatoes.
Yields: Approximately 20.
Note: This recipe is in keeping with the Chabad Passover traditions. If your customs differ, feel free to use additional spices, etc.
