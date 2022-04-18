Directions

Peel the Spanish onions and keep whole. Make one slit in each onion from the outside to the center. Place the onions in a pot and cover with water. Cook until onions are soft enough to separate the layers without tearing. Drain and place the onions in cold water. Peel and grate the parsnip, carrots, and yellow onions. Saute in the olive oil, in a wide skillet, until soft. Salt to taste. Pre-heat oven to 400°F (200°C). Place the ground beef in a bowl and add a generous scoop of the sauteed vegetable mixture and a pinch or two of salt. Mix through so that it is evenly distributed. (Save the rest of the vegetable mixture for serving.) Gently separate the layers of onions and start filling them. Place a spoonful of filling in each, and roll up. Continue until the layers get too small to fill. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add a drizzle of oil to the pan, and place the stuffed onions in the pan in a single layer. Cook on each side until golden, then transfer to the oven for 10-12 minutes to make sure the filling is cooked through. (Cut one open to check.) Spread the remaining sauteed carrot and parsnips on a platter, and top with the cooked stuffed onions. Serve hot. Goes well with mashed potatoes. Yields: Approximately 20.

Note: This recipe is in keeping with the Chabad Passover traditions. If your customs differ, feel free to use additional spices, etc.