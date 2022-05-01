Ingredients
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 1 leek, washed and sliced
- 2 celery stalks, finely chopped
- 2 carrots, cut into half or quarter rounds
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 cup cubed butternut squash
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced
- ½ tsp turmeric
- ½ tsp basil
- ½ tsp oregano
- 4 tbsp butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 4 cups water
- 2-3 cups frozen tortellini
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 cups spinach, roughly chopped
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
Directions
- Heat a dutch oven or strong-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions, leeks, celery, carrots, olive oil, and 1 tsp kosher salt and saute for 10-12 minutes. Add the butternut squash, and garlic, turmeric, basil, and oregano and butter and saute another few minutes.
- When you start to smell the garlic strongly (shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes), add the flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Keep stirring to cook the flour for 2-3 minutes (if it seems to be sticking to the bottom of the pot, add a little more butter).
- Pour in the stock and water. Cover and bring to a boil. At a rapid boil, drop in the frozen tortellini and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until cooked through.
- Add the heavy cream and spinach and cook for another minute or two. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate for later. Soup will thicken as it cools; you may need to add some water to thin it out.
- NOTE: For best results, if you’re making it in advance stop before adding the tortellini. Continue from there (add tortellini, cream and spinach) just before you serve it.
Serves: 8
