This is a quick and refreshing salad that lends itself well to Passover, particularly for those who use limited ingredients, but it also works at any time of year.
It is quite acidic, so keep that in mind. You can use lemon juice instead of lime if you must, but it is the lime that gives this salad its punchiness, so I don't recommend it.
Note for those who only use peeled fruits and vegetables on Passover: Peel the cucumbers and apple. And make the mint-lime dressing before the holiday begins. It will last in a container for several days.
Salad Ingredients
- 1 long English cucumber or 2-3 Persian cucumbers
- 1 Granny Smith apple
- ½ large purple onion
Dressing Ingredients
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice
- ¼ cup mint leaves, roughly chopped
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp sugar (optional)
Directions
- Whisk dressing ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
- Slice the apple thinly and add to the dressing. Toss to coat.
- Slice the cucumbers and onions as thinly as possible, and add to the bowl. Toss and taste.
- Adjust dressing to suit your tastes.
- Let sit for 30-60 minutes before serving to give the flavors time to meld.
Serves: 6
