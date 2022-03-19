This is a quick and refreshing salad that lends itself well to Passover, particularly for those who use limited ingredients, but it also works at any time of year.

It is quite acidic, so keep that in mind. You can use lemon juice instead of lime if you must, but it is the lime that gives this salad its punchiness, so I don't recommend it.

Note for those who only use peeled fruits and vegetables on Passover: Peel the cucumbers and apple. And make the mint-lime dressing before the holiday begins. It will last in a container for several days.