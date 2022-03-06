If making hamantaschen is too fiddly and time consuming for you, try this giant hamantasch galette instead.

If you’re not familiar with the term galette, it generally refers to round, flat, freeform pastries, either sweet or savory. A sweet galette is generally filled with fresh fruit like apples, peaches, or berries. The pastry is crisp and flaky, the center sweet and juicy. It's basically a less stressful version of a pie.

This recipe isn’t difficult—you just need to be careful with the pastry. For the pastry to be truly crisp and flaky, you need to be mindful of a few crucial things: