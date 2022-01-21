Salad Ingredients

  • ½ box rotini pasta
  • 1 large zucchini
  • 1 large red onion
  • 1 cup chickpeas, plain or seasoned
  • Sheep’s milk feta cheese (to taste)

Dressing Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ¼ tsp oregano
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • Black pepper

Directions

  1. Cut zucchini and red onion into quarter rounds and roast on a sheet pan with a drizzle of oil and salt at 450°F (220°C) for 20 minutes.
  2. Cook the pasta in salted water to al dente texture. Drain.
  3. Whisk the dressing ingredients together. Pour half into the pasta and toss to coat. Add the roasted vegetables, the chickpeas, and the feta cheese. Mix gently and add remaining dressing.
  4. Serve warm.

Serves: 4-6