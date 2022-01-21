Salad Ingredients
- ½ box rotini pasta
- 1 large zucchini
- 1 large red onion
- 1 cup chickpeas, plain or seasoned
- Sheep’s milk feta cheese (to taste)
Dressing Ingredients
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp oregano
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- Black pepper
Directions
- Cut zucchini and red onion into quarter rounds and roast on a sheet pan with a drizzle of oil and salt at 450°F (220°C) for 20 minutes.
- Cook the pasta in salted water to al dente texture. Drain.
- Whisk the dressing ingredients together. Pour half into the pasta and toss to coat. Add the roasted vegetables, the chickpeas, and the feta cheese. Mix gently and add remaining dressing.
- Serve warm.
Serves: 4-6
