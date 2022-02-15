Step 1 - Cook the Potatoes: Keep the potatoes whole and unpeeled. Wash off loose dirt. Poke some holes in each potato with a fork. Place the potatoes in a pot and cover with cold water. Boil until a knife slides through each potato easily.

Step 2 - Make the Dough: While the potatoes are still hot, peel them and transfer to a bowl. Mash well (or use a ricer), while still hot. You want the potatoes to be as smooth as possible. Beat the egg and add to the bowl, along with the salt and flour. Use your hands to gently knead the mixture into a cohesive but soft ball of dough. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Step 3 - Make the Dumplings: Divide the dough into four pieces. Use a wooden board, if you have one. If not, the counter is fine. Sprinkle some flour down on your surface. Roll the first piece of dough into a long rope. Cut into approximately ¾-inch sized pieces (it’s ok if they’re uneven). Repeat with remaining dough until all dough has been used.

Step 4 - Cook the Dumplings: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. When the water is at a rolling boil, gently tip some of the dumplings into the pot. They will sink to the bottom. Keep uncovered and watch closely. As soon as the dumplings float to the top of the water (1-2 minutes) they are ready. Remove from the water using a slotted spoon or sieve. Shake gently to remove excess liquid, and place carefully into a bowl or platter. Add a smidgen of butter or oil and shake gently to coat, so they don’t stick while you’re cooking the rest of the dumplings. Repeat until all dumplings have been cooked.

Step 5 - Toast the Breadcrumbs: Head the butter in a large skillet. Add the breadcrumbs and mix until breadcrumbs have a sandy texture. Over medium-high heat, toast the breadcrumbs, stirring frequently, until they are golden and fragrant.

Step 6 - Assemble: Add the cooked dumplings to the skillet and toss gently to coat. Fry together for a few minutes, then serve warm.