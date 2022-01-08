Chicken Paprikash is a Hungarian comfort food, adapted by prewar Hungarian Jews to fit with the kosher laws, and passed down through the generations with love. Because we do not mix meat or poultry with dairy in kosher cooking, the kosher version omits the sour cream that is often mixed in at the end of non-kosher versions. Those who grew up with Hungarian parents or grandparents will tell you that the smell of Chicken Paprikash evokes memories of warmth, comfort, home, and family.

Because paprika is the main ingredient, and a more subtle flavor, it’s important to use good quality paprika. If you can, use Hungarian sweet paprika. If you can’t find specific Hungarian paprika, at least buy a new container (from a store that has a high rate or turnover, so you know it hasn’t been sitting on the shelf forever).

Chicken Paprikash is traditionally served with nokedli, little Hungarian egg dumplings, like spaetzle. Potatoes or egg noodles are good alternatives, and really any starch of your choosing will do. I tend to favor short grain brown rice with this type of dish.

By the time it’s ready, the chicken should be falling off the bone soft. In fact, you may opt to pull it all off the bone and return it to the sauce and serve it like that.