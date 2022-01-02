Kasha Varnishkes is a classic Jewish comfort food—an Eastern European Ashkenazi favorite. There are no fancy flavors here: Kasha (buckwheat groats) is toasted and mixed with bow-tie noodles and lots of fried onions, salt and black pepper, and somehow, together, it creates magic.
Traditionally, the recipe uses shmaltz (rendered chicken fat), which adds a lot of flavor. If you prefer, you can use a combination of oil and butter instead, as I’ve done. But if you want to go all in, replace all the butter and oil in this recipe with shmaltz (or a combination of oil and shmaltz).
Step 1: Saute the Onions
- 2-3 onions
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- Kosher salt
- Slice the onions into thin quarter rounds.
- Heat a deep frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the onions and dry cook them for a few minutes. Then add the oil and a pinch of salt and saute on medium until golden, stirring occasionally. Add the butter and cook for another few minutes to impart flavor.
- Set aside onions and return the pan to the fire for the next step.
Step 2: Toast (and cook) the Kasha
- 1 cup kasha
- 1 egg
- 2 cups boiling water
- Kosher salt
- Beat the egg lightly and mix with the kasha, so that the grains are well coated.
- Pour kasha into the pan you just used for the onions. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes, stirring, to break apart any clumps. You want the kasha to smell fragrant, and feel dry.
- Add the boiling water and a generous pinch or two of salt. Cover and simmer until the water is absorbed and the kasha is fluffy and cooked through. Make sure to break up any clumps.
Step 3: Cook the Pasta and Combine
- 1 lb. farfalle (bow-tie pasta)
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 3-4 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Bring a pot of generously salted water to the boil.
- Cook pasta according to medium firmness according to the directions on the packet.
- Drain the pasta and add the butter. Toss until the butter has melted.
- Add the kasha and the fried onions. Toss to combine.
- Taste and add salt as needed. Add a generous amount of black pepper.
- Serve warm. Reheats well.
Serves: 8-10, as a side.
Join the Discussion