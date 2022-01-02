Kasha Varnishkes is a classic Jewish comfort food—an Eastern European Ashkenazi favorite. There are no fancy flavors here: Kasha (buckwheat groats) is toasted and mixed with bow-tie noodles and lots of fried onions, salt and black pepper, and somehow, together, it creates magic.

Traditionally, the recipe uses shmaltz (rendered chicken fat), which adds a lot of flavor. If you prefer, you can use a combination of oil and butter instead, as I’ve done. But if you want to go all in, replace all the butter and oil in this recipe with shmaltz (or a combination of oil and shmaltz).